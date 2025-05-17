TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $159.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $3,322,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,181.25. The trade was a 45.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,062,559. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEL opened at $164.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $164.11.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

