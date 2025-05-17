Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $5,473,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 2,500,396 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,988 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 241,504 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416,498 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,977 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

