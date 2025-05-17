Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Terreno Realty worth $30,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

