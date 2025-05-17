The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 110,329 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,939,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 209,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.