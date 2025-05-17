The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 5.9%

MODG stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -87.65 and a beta of 1.25. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,187 shares in the company, valued at $744,758.67. The trade was a 34.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,500.80. The trade was a 2.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

