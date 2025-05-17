Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Performance

Titan International stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $479.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $490.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWI

About Titan International

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.