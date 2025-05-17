Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1,801.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,474 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Toast worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Barclays PLC grew its position in Toast by 38.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 85,171 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Toast Trading Down 1.2%

TOST stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4,464.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,865.16. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,322,082.92. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,991 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,750. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.