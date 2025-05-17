Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 663 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 157.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 1.1%

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $349.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

