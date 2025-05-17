Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fox Advisors downgraded Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of NXT opened at $59.31 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $333,630.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,395. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,651,847.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,885.24. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,320 shares of company stock worth $2,524,532. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 187,598 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 153,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

