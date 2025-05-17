Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,452 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Two Harbors Investment worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,490,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,928,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,158,000 after buying an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after buying an additional 478,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 65,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. UBS Group upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

