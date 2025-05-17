UBS Group Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $27.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Jack in the Box and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $447.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 167,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 65,142 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Seven Six Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 64.3% in the first quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 511,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,197 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

