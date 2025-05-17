United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE UMC opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UMC

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.