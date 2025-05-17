Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,464 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,026,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,017,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4,372.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 461,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 451,139 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,004.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 287,374 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

