Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,955 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VREX. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 232,229 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $7.88 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $324.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

VREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,265.62. This trade represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

