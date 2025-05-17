Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $33,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

