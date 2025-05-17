Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Watsco worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,586,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 590,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Watsco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $492.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $489.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.15. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.08 and a 52-week high of $571.42.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.83.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

