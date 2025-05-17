Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.55. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $90.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.