Wells Fargo & Company Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $113.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.74.

COP opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

