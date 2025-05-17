Wells Fargo & Company Raises CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Price Target to $60.00

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $80.30 on Thursday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

In other CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,023.20. This represents a 63.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

