What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Ameren Q2 Earnings?

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.81. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ameren by 1,732.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,129 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,496,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,423.65. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

