What is William Blair’s Estimate for SharkNinja Q3 Earnings?

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for SharkNinja in a report released on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for SharkNinja’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SharkNinja’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

SharkNinja stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in SharkNinja by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SharkNinja by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 317,730 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,876,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

