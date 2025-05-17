What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for ACHV Q3 Earnings?

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Up 12.8%

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.49. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37).

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CFO Mark K. Oki bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 14,375.8% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

