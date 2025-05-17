WidePoint’s (WYY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on WidePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in WidePoint by 7.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

