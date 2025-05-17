Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

