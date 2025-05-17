Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,932.72. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,198.50. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,025,717 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after buying an additional 1,051,588 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Yelp by 122.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,443,000 after buying an additional 1,048,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter worth approximately $13,811,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Yelp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,424,000 after buying an additional 255,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Yelp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 249,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. Yelp has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yelp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

