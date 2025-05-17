Zacks Research Comments on M&T Bank’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.28. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $187.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $139.78 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.33. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 111,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

