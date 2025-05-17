Zacks Research Comments on Pool’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.22.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $320.82 on Friday. Pool has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $395.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.34 and a 200-day moving average of $338.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $144,901,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $116,833,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pool by 33,549.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,699,000 after buying an additional 259,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pool by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

