Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on THC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Baird R W lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $165.55 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average of $136.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,461 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $1,035,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,249.60. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $742,648.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,984.50. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,421. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.