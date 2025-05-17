Zacks Research Has Weak Forecast for T-Mobile US Q3 Earnings

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.30 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $242.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $275.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.99. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $162.56 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

