Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $321.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,420,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,585,000 after buying an additional 499,736 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,930,000 after buying an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $140,039,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $99,995,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $300.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

