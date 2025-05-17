Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,848 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,485 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,827 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,487 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 256,505 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 47,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 421,045 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $13.35 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $261.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.