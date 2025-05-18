10,000 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XNTK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,115,000 after buying an additional 47,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $220.36 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $159.43 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.76 and its 200-day moving average is $203.52. The company has a market capitalization of $947.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.33.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

