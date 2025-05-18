10,692 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 108,377 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $12,005,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 320,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 215,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 192.13%. The firm had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery purchased 30,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,348.60. This represents a 12.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

