10,835 Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 418,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,263 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 201,091 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QBTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.
D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 11.6%
NYSE QBTS opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $12.66.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.