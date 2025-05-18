10,835 Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 418,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,263 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 201,091 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QBTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NYSE QBTS opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

