12,484 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,958,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,066,000 after purchasing an additional 581,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,869,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,212,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,109,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 960,577 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $36,436,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,320,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.