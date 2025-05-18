1,386 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Saia by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Saia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Saia by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 105,356 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $285.10 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.05 and a 200 day moving average of $429.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIA. Barclays downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $436.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.16.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

