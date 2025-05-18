1,386 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Saia by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Saia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Saia by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 105,356 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Trading Up 1.9%
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $285.10 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.05 and a 200 day moving average of $429.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Saia news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on SAIA. Barclays downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $436.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.16.
Saia Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
