14,609 Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 893,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 246,379 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.54 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Featured Stories

