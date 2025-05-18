14,636 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 102.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 140,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 323,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,036. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,694.53. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

