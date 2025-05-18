1,482 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SiTime by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,921,000 after purchasing an additional 97,062 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 421,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 89,632 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $18,673,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $17,654,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $15,446,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,267 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $187,262.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,787,715.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $4,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,320 shares in the company, valued at $103,285,908. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $5,408,421. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM opened at $210.67 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $268.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.36.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

