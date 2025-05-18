15,968 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 254.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 72,192 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,872,000 after buying an additional 121,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innoviva by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,658,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This trade represents a 17.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ INVA opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

