17,274 Shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 58.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $368.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.03. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 59.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLPT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

