17,342 Shares in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of RDW opened at $12.22 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $243,872.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,644,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,870,486.26. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

