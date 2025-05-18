17,890 Shares in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $257.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.33 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 15.94%. HighPeak Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPK shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPK

About HighPeak Energy

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.