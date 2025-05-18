199,225 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 199,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 0.6%
AIV stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
