21,440 Shares in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $40,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,524.50. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,452 shares of company stock valued at $277,332. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

PSTL stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $315.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 346.43%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

