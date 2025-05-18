22,137 Shares in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 95,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VPV stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

