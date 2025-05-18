27,791 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,399,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,153,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,086,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 426,341 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Stratasys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 760,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of SSYS opened at $11.16 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $136.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

