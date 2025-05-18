29,131 Shares in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,131 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FF. Barclays PLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 286.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FF opened at $4.16 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $182.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.69.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard P. Rowe bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000. This trade represents a 300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

