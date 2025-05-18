33,612 Shares in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on QMCO. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Quantum from $5.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quantum from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $26,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,683.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 962,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $9,861,801.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 966,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,902,545. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Stock Up 4.0%

Quantum stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

