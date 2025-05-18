33,809 Shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -847,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.